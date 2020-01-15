CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20.

The court also restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not not hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 25,000.

The court also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid, in Delhi till 24 hours, police will escort him there.

Special circumstances call for special conditions, the judge said.

During the verdict pronouncement, the lawyer appearing for Azad said the Bhim Army chief faces threat in Uttar Pradesh.

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20, without police permission.

Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.