Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law passes away

Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda died at the age of 71.

She was suffering from cancer. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news on social media.

Amitabh, who shares daily updates for his followers on his blog, wrote, “My ‘samdhan’ Ritu Nanda, Shweta’s Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling.”

Married to Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who died in 2018, Ritu was an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business. She reportedly holds the record for selling 17000 pension policies in a day.

Ritu Nanda is the sister of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, and daughter of superstar Raj Kapoor. She was an insurance agent and is survived by son Nikhil Nanda. She is the grandmother of Shweta’s kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. She was also the aunt of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor told a daily, "Ritu Nanda passed away early morning today. She was suffering from cancer. We are in Delhi. The funeral is today."

Reportedly, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and underwent treatment for it in the US.