IndiGo pilot threatens passenger, denies aged woman wheelchair

New Delhi: A woman passenger has claimed that she was threatened by an IndiGo pilot with jail after she asked for a wheelchair for her mother at Bengaluru, with Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying the airline has "off-rostered" the pilot.

Supriya Unni Nair, who had asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year old mother, after landing in Bengaluru on Monday night, alleged in a tweet that the pilot had misbehaved and threatened her with jail.

She claimed that her mother was diabetic.

I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 yr old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry https://t.co/NVkjr6ubti — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2020

"I requested my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms Supriya Unni Nair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 year old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

"The airline has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry," said Puri in a tweet.

.@IndiGo6E Your captain on 6E 806 from Chennai to Bangalore on January 13 Jayakrishna harrased, threatened and prevented me and my 75-year old diabetic mom from disembarking the flight and threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance. — Sun☀️Tweets (@SupriyaUnniNair) January 13, 2020 .@IndiGo6E

He then said he will not fly the onwards flight to Goa UNTIL ME AND MY 75 YEAR OLD MOM ARE PUT IN JAIL. — Sun☀️Tweets (@SupriyaUnniNair) January 13, 2020 .@IndiGo6E

Once we reach the arrival lounge, we are held back again. Jayakrishna is standing there ranting that "we" are not slaves, threatening me with dire consuquences if I post about this on social media. — Sun☀️Tweets (@SupriyaUnniNair) January 13, 2020

Nair claimed that when the wheelchair was brought to take her mother at the Bengaluru airport, the pilot prevented the 75-year-old to be taken from the plane.

She alleged that the pilot also threatened to get them detained and make them spend a night in jail.