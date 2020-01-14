Delhi polls: AAP fields Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, Sisodia from Patparganj

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will also contest the assembly elections to be held on February 8.

Pandey will contest from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Chadha from Rajendra Nagar, the party's Political Affairs Committee said.

Fifteen sitting MLAs have been replaced in the list.

Sisodia said the Committee has approved names of all 70 candidates for the polls.

"The existing MLAs will contest elections on 46 seats in place of 15 existing MLAs and 9 new MLAs on vacant seats. There are 8 women among them. In 2015, there were six women," Sisodia said.

Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, "Best wishes to all. Don't be complacent. Work v hard. People have a lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless."