Senior J&K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday.

Davinder Singh, the arrested police officer, is being treated on par with the terrorists and is jointly interrogated by all security agencies, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

To a question about whether his Singh's posting at the airport was a security breach as the officer was also seen with the envoys of various countries who visited the valley earlier this week, Kumar said the police had no information about the officer's involvement till Sunday.

“He was on duty and how could we have stopped him from that as we had no information about his involvement in anything,” Kumar said.

One of the arrested militants Naveed, a police constable who deserted the force in 2017 to join the Hizbul Mujahideen, has been involved in cases of killing of police personnel and civilians.

“Singh is brought under remand and his interrogation is on. The investigation is at an initial stage,” Kumar said during a press conference and declined to share any details.

Some militants are reported to have escaped from a hideout in Shopian when news of Singh and Naveed's arrest came to light. The hideout was eight feet under the ground which had food items among other things stored there.

The IGP said the militants and the arrested police officer were interrogated by the police and agencies, including the IB, RAW, CID. The owner of the vehicle with which Singh had ferried the terrorists is also being verified, Kumar added.

Kumar also categorically denied any involvement of the J&K police. “You cannot generalise,” he said. The Jammu and Kashmir police force was at par with the National Investigation Agency to carry out the detailed probe of the officer's involvement with the militants.

(With inputs from PTI)