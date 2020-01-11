8 dead in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra

Mumbai/Palghar: At least eight persons were killed in a huge explosion at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, a police official said.

Boisar is over 100 km from Mumbai.

The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, where the explosion took place, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village, the official said.

The blast, which took place during the testing of some chemicals around 7:20pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area shattered.

While eight persons were killed in the explosion, the injured were being extricated from debris, the official said.

A fire started after the blast but it was put down, he added.