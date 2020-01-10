Internet communication basic right, SC orders review of all J&K curbs

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday has asked Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all orders imposing curbs including the suspension of internet in a week and put them in public domain.

Free speech through internet is a fundamental right under Article 19. Any restriction on fundamental rights cannot be done by an arbitary exercise of powers, the court ruled. The court also added that the freedom of press a valuable and sacred right.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also asked that all orders suspending internet should be reviewed forthwith. It has also directed the state to restore internet to all institutions providing essential services like hospital and educational centres.

Suspensions can only be for a limited time period and subject to judicial review, the court added.

The apex court has cautioned the state against claiming any exemption from producing before the court all orders imposing restrictions. The court said the decision has been made on balance of liberty of individual and state interest.

The three-judge bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and R Subhash Reddy said Section 144 CrPC (prohibitory orders) cannot be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression and difference of opinion.

“Power under Section 144 cannot be used to suppress legitimate expression. Needs to be justified by concerns of immediate violence.”

The verdict came on a batch of pleas which challenged curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

There had been growing demands from students, professionals and business people for the restoration of service as they claimed that its suspension had severely affected their day to day activities.

Local traders said they could not file the goods and services tax (GST) and the income tax returns due to non-availability of internet. Hoteliers said they were unable to take bookings from tour and travel operators because of no internet.

Authorities had earlier contested that the suspension of the internet had become unavoidable as anti-national and anti-social elements were using it to upload inflammatory posts, statements and pictures to disturb law and order in Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)