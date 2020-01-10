Aishe Ghosh among nine Delhi Police suspects in JNU violence

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

Interestingly, Ghosh was among the 35 injured during the incident which took place on January 5.

Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body, the police said.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the left-leaning students' bodies were not allowing them to do so.

About the attack on January 5, the DCP said that specific rooms in the university's Periyar hostel were targeted.

Several people including Aishe Ghosh attacked students in the hostel, the police officer claimed.

Ghosh, who was injured in the attack, however, refuted the charge saying the Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against her.

On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. Almost 35 students including Aishe Ghosh were injured during the violence.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Delhi Police's ongoing probe in JNU has made it clear that students affiliated to left-wing bodies were involved in the incident.

Attacking the opposition, he said CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and "they are now using students for their vested interests".

He also appealed to the agitating students of the university to end the stir and allow academic session to commence.

"Police has brought reality in light. It is clear that left wing students' outfits were involved in the attack," Javadekar said.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday cited the information shared by Delhi Police on JNU violence to say that the "Left design" in the varsity has been "unmasked" and accused it of turning the campus into a political battleground.

"Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as Delhi Police releases evidence," the former HRD minister said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI.)