Cop shot dead at check-post along Kerala-Tamil Nadu border

Parassala: A two-member gang shot dead a special sub-inspector (SI), who was on duty at the check-post at Kaliyikkavilai along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Wilson was an SI with the Kaliyikkavilai police station, which falls under the Tamil Nadu limits. Three rounds of shots were fired at the 58-year-old, a native of Marthandam in Tamil Nadu.

Manorama News has accessed the CCTV images of the incident.

The incident happened about 9:30pm on Wednesday. Wilson was the only cop on duty at the check-post, which was set up to thwart sand smuggling. Though Wilson was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. He was set to retire in four months.

Senior officers, including the Kanyakumari Collector and SP, reached the spot.

It was suspected that an accused in a recent murder case, Raj Kumar, was behind the attack at the check-post.

The assailants, who came on foot, fired at the cop and fled the spot. The Kerala police have begun a probe on the suspicions the accused could have entered the state.

The TN police have handed over the details of a car suspected to be that of the assailants to the Kerala cops. Based on this, strict checking is being carried out.