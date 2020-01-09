JNU students, marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, stopped by Delhi Police

Students of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, were stopped and several of them detained by the Delhi Police.

Visuals from TV channels showed students being beaten and forcefully taken in a bus by police personnel.

Later, the police took the detained students to the Connaught Place station.

Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor.

Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, D Raja and others join JNU students' protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the Human Resource Development Ministry. Slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air as the agitating people waited for JNU students to arrive at the protest venue.

The JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh along with other leaders held a meeting with Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) seeking the removal of Vice Chancellor Jagdish Kumar.

After the meeting Ghosh termed it as 'unsatisfactory' and called for the protest march to be continued till Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, Delhi Police intervened, lathicharged and stopped the students.

Banners with messages such as 'No CAA, No NRC', 'Ban ABVP from university campuses', 'Reject Violence', 'Education is not a commodity to be bought or sold' dotted the swelling crowd that demanded strict action against those involved in the campus violence on January 5 that left more than 35 injured.

A violent mob of masked goons had ran riot on Sunday evening at the institution attacking students and teachers injuring them critically. It is also alleged that the Delhi Police remained as mute spectators during the attack.

The attack triggered a nationwide protests including students, civil society and Bollywood personalities apart from political leaders.

Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development Ministry, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said there was no "tukde tukde" government before 2014.

'Tukde tukde' gang is a term used by the BJP to refer to alleged sympathisers of separatists.

Kumar said that those protesting against violence in campus are not breaking the country, but breaking the BJP.