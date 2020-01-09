India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant likely to be commissioned by early 2021

Kochi: The manufacturing of the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant underway in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi is in the third phase and is likely to be commissioned by early 2021, sources said on Wednesday.

"Currently, phase three of the construction of Vikrant is under progress, which involves setting to work of machinery and equipment, like power generation and propulsion machinery. The carrier is likely to be commissioned by early 2021," a source told PTI.

The third phase of construction will go on till acceptance of harbour and sea trials. Aviation trials would also take a year or so after that, sources said.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 3 had said that Vikrant will be fully operational by 2022 and it will have a fleet of MiG-29K aircraft.

With the completion of INS Vikrant, India will join the ranks of US, England, Russia, France and China in the construction of flight carriers.

The first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant along with MiG-29K aircraft will be showcased as part of the Navy's tableau during the ceremonial parade on Rajpath on Republic Day, officials said.

"This not only depicts the strength of the Indian Navy but is representative of the Navy's total commitment to the Make in India initiative of the government," the official said.

The basic design of the indigenous aircraft carrier was done by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design and was developed into a detailed one by the design team of CSL.

The work on the ship's design began in 1999, and the keel was laid in February 2009. The project cost has neared Rs 20,000 crores.

The ship has a length of over 260 m and a breadth of 60 m. It has two take-off runways and a landing strip with three arrester wires, capable of operating STOBAR aircraft including the indigenous LCA, as well as a range of helicopters with hangar facilities, officials had earlier said.

Cochin Shipyard is the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India.

(With inputs from PTI)