Penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10

The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to happen on Friday at 10:37 pm and will last till 2:42 am on January 11. The four-hour-five-minute celestial event will be visible in countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Termed as 'Wolf Moon Eclipse' by NASA, the penumbral eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun, obscuring the Sun's light for a specific amount of time and causing the Earth's shadow to fall on the Moon.

Unlike other lunar eclipses which are more dramatic, penumbral lunar eclipses are the most common.

At maximum eclipse, 90 per cent of the Moon will be partially shaded by the Earth. The event is visible all over India with maximum eclipse said to occur at 00:41 am. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen with the naked eye.

The next penumbral lunar eclipses will take place on June 5, July 4, and November 29 this year. Of them, only the June 5 eclipse will be completely visible in India, while the November 29 eclipse will be partially visible.