Deepika Padukone's JNU visit prompts BJP MP, right-supporters call for boycotting her film

New Delhi: Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone's surprise visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with the students attacked by a masked mob here, earned her much praise and vitriol from different quarters.

Padukone expressed her sympathy to injured students and stood in silence with leftist student leaders during a public alumni meeting in JNU, inviting the wrath of some right-supporting Twitter users. This incident triggered Twitter trends with "BoycottChapak'' hashtags to boycott her Friday release "Chhapaak", a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Meanwhile, a BJP MP from South Delhi supported the boycott calls. South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri asked people to boycott Chhapaak' for her support to the "tukde-tukde gang". Bidhuri said a Bollywood star is supposed to give a "positive message" to youth in the country through movies instead of being seen with those who are against the country.

The clarion call for complete boycott comes amidst right-wing students ABVP's denial in having any role in the attacks, despite allegations by Left organisations.

The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union accused the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the incident in which at least 35 people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were left injured.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar dissented with the BJP MP and other right-wingers saying not only artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express his opinion and there cannot be any objection over it.

"Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection," Javadekar said when asked about Padukone attending a protest in JNU.

Asked about the call by some BJP functionaries to boycott her upcoming movie, Javadekar said he had not read the remarks and sought to underscore the significance of his statement, saying he is stating so as a minister and regular BJP spokesperson.

Deepika's decision to stand in silence with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who received head injuries during the attack on Sunday evening, at a public meeting in the campus prompted many in the industry and outside to praise her for her "quiet grace" and "courage".

Though several people in Bollywood have voiced their protest against the attack on students and faculty by a masked mob, Deepika is the rare Bollywood A-lister to do so.

Deepika, who faced death threats and social media vitriol for speaking out during the release of her controversial film "Padmaavat", turns producer with "Chhapaak", directed by Meghna Gulzar, making her stake even higher.

"When she was attacked over 'Padmaavat' very few came forward to support her. She knows what it feels to be targetted and she has shown exemplary courage by supporting the JNU students with quiet grace. More power to Deepika Padukone," veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted on Wednesday.

Swara Bhasker, who was one of the firsts from the film community to call for action against the perpetrators of Sunday violence, said "Bollywood just got JNU-ised! #LongLiveJNU #JNUProtests."

Dressed in a black high neck sweater -- changing from the red she was wearing during the film's promotion earlier on Tuesday evening -- the 34-year-old actor chose not to speak, standing by as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans of 'azaadi' and left by the time Aishe started speaking.

"Speak for every injustice! Deepika 'Proud of you, take care' #JNUVCMustResign", Aishe said on Facebook after the event and shared her photograph with the actor.

Kanhaiya cautioned the actor about probable trolling for her stand with JNU.

"More power to you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India," he tweeted.

Quoting Bob Dylan's prophetic "The Times They Are a-Changin'", former JNU student Umar Khalid thanked Deepika for standing up for students and youth against "fascist bullies".

Tagging Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the former JNU student leader said, "Uncles, agar zameer zinda hai, to ab to kuch boldo (Uncles, if your conscience is alive, now is the time to speak up.)"

Director Anurag Kashyap said he has "mad respect" for the actor and urged people to watch her upcoming film "first day all shows".



(With inputs from PTI)