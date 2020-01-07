JNU violence: FIR against injured students' union leader Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has booked Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on charges of destroying property. She was one among those brutally attacked on Sunday by a group of masked gang, suspected to be ABVP activists, on the varsity campus.

Her name has been included in the First Information Report (FIR) for vandalising the university property a day before the attack, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

In all the names of 19 people, including Ghosh, find mention in the FIR.

The alleged damage to property occurred at the server room on January 4, the NDTV report further stated.

On Sunday, Ghosh was grievously hurt as masked goons, armed with sticks and rods, attacked the students and teachers of JNU.

At least 34 people, including students and faculty members, were injured in the horrific incident. The cops, who were criticised for allegedly failing to control the violent mob, responded the following day by filing a single FIR that clubbed together "multiple complaints".

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh is seen injured after being attacked at JNU. Photo: Twitter @JNUSUOfficial

Ghosh received at least 15 stitches on the head, and her arm was in a cast after the attack.

“I was specifically targeted on Sunday during a peace march on campus. Around 20-25 masked persons disrupted the march and attacked me with iron rods,” she told PTI after being released from hospital earlier on Monday.

Hostel rooms and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants. Eyewitnesses alleged the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of goons, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

More than a dozen, including teachers and students, injured in the attack were admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

