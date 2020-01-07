Deepika Padukone visits JNU, expresses solidarity with students

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday extended solidarity towards the Jawaharlal Nehru University students following Sunday's violence by paying a visit to the campus.

The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over Sunday's violence in the varsity.

She also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.

The meet was also attended by former JNU students like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja and Yogendra Yadav.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

The violence in JNU campus left 34 people injured including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

The opposition and JNU students had blamed the ABVP, the students' wing of the BJP for the violence, and accused the Delhi Police of inaction.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI.)

