{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

JNU violence reminds me of Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
JNU violence reminds me of Mumbai terror attack: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. File photo: IANS
SHARE

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday compared the JNU violence with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and said students were feeling "unsafe" in the country.

Amid demands of resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the violence, Thackeray said politics over it can wait and the priority should be to bring take strict action against the attackers.

"The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Students are feeling unsafe in the country. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen in Maharashtra," he told reporters here.

Asserting that students in Maharashtra were safe, Thackeray said he will not tolerate any move to hurt them.
NATION
Masked goons raid JNU campus, leave bloody trail; students' union president among 40 hurt

Terming the masked attackers at JNU as "cowards", he said their identity should be revealed.

"If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock," he said.

Asked about demands for Amit Shah's resignation, Thackeray said, "The priority should be to bring the assailants to justice...politics over it can wait."

To a query on protests by students at the Gateway of India here against the JNU violence, the chief minister said, "I understand their rage. I am also equally unhappy with what has happened in JNU."

Violence broke out in JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.
KERALA
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns 'Nazi-style attacks' at JNU

Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association over the issue of violence on the campus, and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES