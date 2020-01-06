Delhi to vote on February 8, results on February 11

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11, the Election Commission informed on Monday.

As many as 13,000 polling stations will be set up and nearly 90,000 officials would be deployed for the election, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press conference held here. The last date for filing of nominations is January 21.

The Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal came into power in Delhi on February 2015 with an absolute majority securing 67 of the 70 seats. The term of the AAP government ends on February 22.

The BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in both the 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary polls.

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

He, however, said people may apply to get themselves registered as voters in Delhi.