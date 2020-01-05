Weekend reads: Stories on Iran-US conflict, CAA and cricket

Here are the 10 must-read pieces this Sunday from around the globe.

1. In era of perpetual conflict, a volatile US president grabs expanded powers to make war, writes Mark Mazzeti in his opinion piece in New York Times.

2. The US, Iran, and the fallout of Soleimani's assassination, writes Marwan Bishara in his opinion piece in Al Jazeera.

3. Dexter Filkins writes about the dangers posed by the killing of Qassem Suleimani in The New Yorker.

4. Trump campaigns with patriotism after airstrike – but election is still far off, writes David Smith in The Guardian. He argues that the killing of Qassem Suleimani will help Trump among his supporters, but it could hurt him at the ballot box after promises of ‘America first.'

5. Iran is still a threat, argues the editorial of Israeli newspaper Harretz.

6. The protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a battle for India, writes Ramachandra Guha in The Telegraph.

7. Naresh Fernandes interviews Dilip D'Souza, co-author of 'The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment', in Scroll.in. It highlights the striking parallels in the arrangements that allowed Chinese-Indians to be interned during the Sino-Indian War and the CAA-NRC process.

8. Celebrating Faiz Ahmad Faiz and the spirit of Hum Dekhenge in today’s times, writes Javed Akhtar in Hindustan Times.

9. Transformative Power of Cricket in India: Its Potential and its Limits. Priyansh reviews Prashant Kidambi's book 'Cricket Country' in The India Forum.

10. The Big Three and the challenge of balance in world cricket, writes Suresh Menon in The Hindu.