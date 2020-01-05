{{head.currentUpdate}}

Innovative and hard-hitting: Political cartoons capture mood in India
As the nation boils over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register, cartoonists have once again come out with hard hitting political narratives.

1. Manjul takes a potshot at IIT Kanpur teacher who described Faiz Ahmad Faiz's popular poem 'Hum Dekhenge' hurt his religious sentiments. Students sung the poem at a protest to express solidarity with their counterparts in Jamia Milia Islamia, who were tortured by the police.

2. Time of India's Sandeep Adhwaryu came up with a brilliant analogy between the politics in the US and India, in his regular cartoon column 'Line of Control.'

3. Sajith Kumar's cartoon in Deccan Herald too focussed on the IIT-Kanpur issue.

4. Surendra showed the burden of CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) on a young 2020.

5. Satish Acharya recent work focussed on the growing agitations against CAA and the threat they pose to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah who are working hard for an 'opposition-Mukth' Bharath.

