JNU Students' Union president, faculty seriously injured in attack inside campus

New Delhi: Several students and faculty were injured after a group of masked men attacked the residents of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday, sources said.

Aishe Ghosh, the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) was admitted to a nearby hospital after sustaining a head injury. Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod.

Sucharita Sen, a faculty of Centre for the Study of Regional Development (CSRD), was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with head injury. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured.

This is the head of center for the study of regional development Sucharita Send, being admitted to AIIMS with a head Injury! Let that sink in. #JNUHorror pic.twitter.com/UOX6DLTOzz — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) January 5, 2020

According to reports from the spot, a mob of outsiders, brandishing lathis, from Munirka area had entered the campus. The miscreants have now reportedly fled.

After violence broke out on the campus Sunday evening, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus. Masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people. The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order."

"This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," he added

A video of Sabarmati hostel in JNU being vandalised. Masked people seen holding sticks and creating terror. pic.twitter.com/2edmwinWaf — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) January 5, 2020

Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.

The situation turned violent after masked goons attacked a peace march being carried out by teachers and students against the violence in campus.

The JNUSU claimed that masked assailants had gathered near Sabarmati Dhaba and entered Sabarmati, Mahi Mandvi, and Periyar hostels by evening.

The students' union claimed that many students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

Masked miscreants armed with sticks roaming around campus, at JNU, New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: Twitter @JNUSUofficial

They also claimed that "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods and hammers".

"They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up," the JNUSU claimed.

I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

Members of the Left-backed student outfits alleged that outsiders were allowed to enter the campus and they barged into hostels, including girls' hostels.

But the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that its members were brutally attacked by students affiliated to Left student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF.

Expressing shock over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the police to restore peace and stop violence immediately.

The hashtag #SOSJNU has been trending on microblogging site Twitter ever since with tweets carrying photos of injured students.

