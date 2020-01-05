BJP ramps up campaign on citizenship law to counter opposition's 'misinformation' attempts

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.



The BJP has launched a 'Jan Jagran' (public awareness) campaign to contact three crore families to counter the opposition's campaign against the CAA and inform the masses about its features.



While Shah was in Delhi, other top party leaders like Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda and Nitin Gadkari were in different parts of the country as part of the campaign, which will end on January 15.



"Rahul, Priyanka instigating riots by misleading people"



Shah also accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating "riots" by "misleading" people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and sought to reassure Muslims, saying the law has no provision about taking away citizenship of minorities.



Earlier, addressing a meeting of Delhi BJP workers, the Union home minister urged opposition leaders to open their eyes to atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. He was referring to the recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib by a violent mob.



Opposition leaders were spreading a pack of lies over the CAA, he said, asking BJP workers to carry out an intensive campaign to inform the masses about its features.



Its beneficiaries are largely Dalits and poor and those opposing the law are against these people, Shah said, calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gandhis "anti-Dalits" for questioning it.



The opposition was inciting minorities against the CAA by alleging that they will lose their citizenship, he said.



The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who had arrived in India by December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.



Opposition parties have called the law against India's Constitution for making religion a ground for citizenship.



The country has been witnessing protests against the amended citizenship law, with protesters arguing that the CAA in combination with other citizenship measures like NPR and NRC can be used to discriminate against people.

(With inputs from PTI)