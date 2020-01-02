Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said that authorities have barred her from moving out of her residence at Gupkar Road here to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

"I wanted to go to the mausoleum of my grandfather in connection with his fourth death anniversary on January 7, I had sent my personal security officer and driver to seek permission from the authorities, but it was denied," news agency IANS reported quoting Iltija.

Iltija Mufti said she will move the court if the authorities stop her from moving out of her residence.

She said after she was barred from leaving her residence, she wanted to hold a press conference but the authorities didn't allow that either.

However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said "the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit".

Barricades have been erected at Gupkar road which leads to the 'Fairview' residence belonging to Iltija's mother and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under preventive detention since August 5 when the Centre announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Mehbooba Mufti was last month shifted to a government bungalow at M.A. Road from Chashmashahi after Iltija demanded that her mother be shifted to Jammu in winters.