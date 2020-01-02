{{head.currentUpdate}}

Fire at Delhi factory, people trapped after building collapses

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed
Representational image
New Delhi: A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, an official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 4:23am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Later on, due to a blast, the building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel, a senior fire official said.

Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said.

