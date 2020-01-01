{{head.currentUpdate}}

2 armymen killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K

2 armymen killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K
Lachipora: Soldiers in action during an encounter with militants on the Line of Control (LoC) in Lachipora area in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sept 21, 2016. (File Photo: IANS)
Jammu: Two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

The infiltrators were intercepted in the Khari Thrayat forest when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), they said.

"Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in the Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress and further details are awaited," Jammu-based Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

The search operation was launched following information about the movement of suspected terrorists, the officials said.

The infiltrators opened fire on the troops and during a fierce gunfight, the two soldiers were killed, they said.

The officials said a massive operation is on in the area.

