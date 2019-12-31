New Delhi: As protests against Citizenship (Ammendment) Act and the ruling government's other controversial policies in the past year continue into 2020, wishes have started pouring in from all political quarters in India.

Expectedly enough political leaders belonging to the BJP wished for peace, whereas the opposition lashed out at the former for 'betraying people's mandate' through their reckless policies.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday asked people to commit themselves to making a peaceful, caring and compassionate society, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to commit ourselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate. This is also an apt occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India," he said in his message to fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2020.

"May the New Year bring joy and prosperity in your lives," he said.

2019 will be remembered for betrayal of people's mandate: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said 2019 will be remembered for the betrayal of the people's mandate and attempts to rip apart the plural fabric of India. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said 2019 is coming to an end but the problems of NDA 3 are only beginning.

In a series of tweets, he said, "2019 will remembered for the betrayal of the people's mandate and attempts to rip apart India's plural fabric. 2019 will be remembered for the resilience of our students and common citizens who challenged an arrogant and a powerful government for its unconstitutional moves."

Patel also hoped that 2020 will see a resurgence and coming together of "pro-Constitution and pro-India forces and defeat this government's anti-Indian policies".

Another senior party leader P Chidambaram said, "Our task is no less than the task accomplished by Abraham Lincoln in 1865 - to save the Constitution."

He also said that their first greetings for the New Year must go to J-K leaders Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others detained since August 5 without any charge.

"May the New Year bring them freedom and justice," he tweeted.

In a tweet senior Congress leader said, “Those in power in 2019 : 1) hurt innocent students, 2) thoughtlessly took lives and devastated families, 3) held the innocent in custody without cause, 4) kept many in custody for political reasons.”

J&K Governor extends wishes

In his message, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu observed that the New Year is a perfect occasion to resolve and direct our best efforts to work collectively for ushering in a new era of development and build a brighter tomorrow for the coming generations.

Let us all rejoice and celebrate this occasion to mark the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and be a torch-bearer of peace and prosperity, the L-G remarked.

He wished the people a bright and happy New Year and prayed that 2020 would bring sustained peace and normalcy, which would promote progress, prosperity and well being of all sections of the society.

Warm wishes from Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday extended their new year greetings to the people of the state.

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of New Year 2020," Purohit said.

"On this happy occasion let us all resolve to work together in a spirit of harmony and friendship to usher in progress and development so as to create a brighter and better tomorrow," he said.

May the dawn of the New Year bring plent of happiness, peace, good health, progress and prosperity to the people of Tamil Nadu, Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan release.

"Let happiness blossom and peace prevail in this new year to the people of Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in his new year greetings.

DMK chief Stalin, MDMK leader Vaiko and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also extended their greetings on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI.)