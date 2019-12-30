{{head.currentUpdate}}

One more tourist dies, after fainting at Goa EDM

Panaji: One more tourist died late on Sunday night at the recently concluded Sunburn Klassique electronic dance music (EDM) festival here, taking the death toll to three in four days.

The deceased Sandeep Kotta,24, a resident of Bengaluru collapsed while enjoying the EDM music at the festival and later died in a local hospital, Superintendent of Police North Goa Utkrisht Prasoon said.

On Friday, two youngsters from Andhra Pradesh, Sai Prasad Malayala and Venkat Satyanarayana, died after fainting outside the venue of the music festival.
Drug users regret posting on social media while high

A post-mortem conducted subsequently, could not reveal the exact cause of the death, with the police claiming that viscera extracted from the two bodies had been sent for further forensic examination.

After the deaths, the opposition has alleged that drugs were being sold at music events in Goa.

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar accused the state government for this.

"Today's unfortunate incident has vindicated the stand of the Congress Party that the narcotic drug trade in Goa is flourishing with the blessing of the ministers, MLAs and office bearers of the party with a difference," he said.

