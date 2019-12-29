Weekend reads: Stories on Ahimsa 2.0, unwritten books and eight others

Here are top 10 weekend reads from around the globe.

1. Ahimsa 2.0: Subcontinent is witnessing revival of non-violent movements, to protect constitutional values, writes Christophe Jaffrelot in the Indian Express.

2. In the wake of protests organised by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Karan Thapar argues, in his opinion piece in Hindustan Times, that the young are trying to save the idea of India. "The message from India’s young is important. We’re all Indians, they’re saying, don’t divide us by religion. The principles that define our citizenship also define our identity. We will not sit by and let you change them because it suits your politics," he says.

3. Jinnah bashing back with CAA, but what were his views on partition?, asks Sudheendra Kulkarni in his piece in The Quint.

4. Faith-based citizenship is the dangerous path India is choosing, writes Niraja Gopal Jayal in The India Forum. "The Citizenship Amendment Bill and the pan-Indian National Register of Citizens mark a foundational shift in the Indian conception of citizenship, providing paths to citizenship for some and driving others on to paths to statelessness."

5. Essay: You cannot go back home once you have left it. You find it afresh in literature and language. Kunal Ray writes in Scroll.in about a literature professor’s meditation on how a book can take us back home.

6. My decade in Google searches, writes Vauhini Vara in The New York Times.

7. How Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie became the biggest influencers of the 2010s, writes Emma King in Vogue.

8. Samp: The southern African dish that is a lesson in love and time, writes Norma Young in Al Jazeera

9. Wisden staffers pick the five top cricketers of the decade.

10. Unwritten books to mull over as the year winds to a close, Suresh Menon writes in The Hindu.