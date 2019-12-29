'Insensitive' UP govt has crossed all limits: Priyanka on Sadaf Zafar's arrest

Lucknow: Taking on the Adityanath government over the handling of protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said it has "crossed all limits of inhumanity" and claimed party worker Sadaf Zafar was arrested on "baseless" charges.

"This insensitive government has separated children from their mother and the older generation from their children," the Congress general secretary said a day after she had accused the UP Police of manhandling her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was also arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

Zafar was arrested here on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent. Police had said she was arrested for her involvement in clashes. At least 19 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in the violence in the state.

After visiting Darapuri's family, "Priyanka Gandhi met the family members of Sadaf on Saturday night at her (Priyanka's) Lucknow residence and told them that the Congress stands firmly with them," UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told PTI.

"Uttar Pradesh government has crossed all limits of inhumanity. Congress worker Sadaf Zafar in a video can be clearly seen telling policemen to arrest those indulging in violence. The police have levelled baseless allegations on Sadaf and put her in jail," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary said Zafar's children were eagerly waiting for her release.

She had on Saturday alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she was on her way to the residence of Darapuri.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that such 'nautanki' (theatrics) will not fetch votes for the Congress and what's left of the party will also be finished.

He said the state was a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity and added that the Congress and the Reacting to Maurya's comments, Congress state media management committee member Lalan Kumar said, "BJP leaders are making such statements as they are afraid of Priyanka ji. The BJP is losing its political ground in the state and the country with every passing day. And, in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the Congress will emerge victoriously and form the government."

Several party leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Shatrughan Sinha have condemned the police action against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



(With inputs from PTI)