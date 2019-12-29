Govt tweaks Army rules, set the stage for Gen. Bipin Rawat to fill Chief of Defence Staff post

New Delhi: In a move seen as a further indication of the government's intentions to appoint Gen. Bipin Rawat as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, the Defence Ministry has amended rules of service and tenure in the Army Rules, 1954.

In its notification dated December 28, the Ministry has stated that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) or tri-services chief will be able to serve till the age of 65 years. As per existing rules, the three Services chiefs can serve up to the age of 62 or for three years, whichever is earlier.

The development is being seen as indicative of who is the government's choice for donning the mantle of India's first CDS.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24, approved the CDS post and its charter and duties. Modi announced his decision to create the head of tri-services post on August 15 after Naresh Chandra Task Trace floated the idea in 2012.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters. The three service chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective forces.

Gen. Bipin Rawat, who is set to retire as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, has recently been embroiled in remarks against the Citizenship Act protests drawing sharp reactions from social media.

“It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities,” news agency PTI had quoted Rawat as saying.

Not the first time



Rawat has made political statements in the past too. In February 2018, he had said that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) grew faster that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to substantiate his point that plenty of Muslims from Bangladesh had entered the Northeast. Muslims form the backbone of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.



"A planned influx of people from Bangladesh into the Northeast is taking place as part of proxy warfare by Pakistan with support from China with an aim to keep the area disturbed," he had said.

Historian Ramchandra Guha had criticised Rawat then. "Several serving Generals, and many retired Generals, are appalled by this Chief’s penchant for indiscreet public political commentary," read his tweet.

The Army had downplayed his statement, saying there was nothing political or religious in the talk.

(With inputs from agencies)