Internet snapped, over 5000 detained as UP prepares for fresh spurt of CAA protests

Ghaziabad: Internet services will remain suspended in eight districts of Uttar Pradesh for 24 hours from 10 pm on Thursday. The restriction which will remain in place till 10 pm on Friday was imposed in the wake of violence in parts of the state during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to media reports, internet services are suspended in Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh and Ghaziabad.

This is the second time in the month that Internet services have been suspended.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that all mobile companies had been told to keep their services suspended.

He said the step had been taken to prevent hate-mongering on social media in view of violence in the state after the passage of the new citizenship law in Parliament.

The anti-social elements won't be able to take advantage of the Internet to spread hatred and disturb communal harmony, the DM said, adding that the possibility of violence and arson could not be ruled out.

5,558 detained

Security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, the process to confiscate property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum with 372 persons being served notices in different districts.

A home department spokesperson on Thursday put the death toll at 19 in the violence, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injury.

He said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made.

As a precautionary measure, internet services, that were resumed after remaining unavailable for nearly a week, were again suspended in several places to prevent rumour-mongering.

Official sources said more district administrations issued notices to people to make them pay for the losses caused by them in arson and stone-pelting.

The maximum of 200 notices were issued in Moradabad followed by 110 in Lucknow, 34 in Gorakhpur and 29 in Firozabad, an official spokesman said here.

SC-monitored probe needed: Activists

Rights activists alleged on Thursday that there was a "reign of terror" prevailing in Uttar Pradesh to crack down on protests against the CAA and the NRC, and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe to ascertain the truth about police action and killings in the state.

At a press conference held here by "Hum Bharat ke Log: National Action Against Citizenship Amendment" comprising several rights groups, activist Harsh Mander said according to law, the government could use the details gathered in the National Population Register (NPR) to identify people as "doubtful citizens" and then use it for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Uttar Pradesh police and the administration have denied any excess or wrongdoing.

Mandar alleged that the Centre was spreading "blatant lies" on the NRC and the NPR to forward its divisive agenda.

He claimed that while people were fighting for the soul of India and the Constitution, the ruling establishment was acting on a three-point "playlist".

They "communalise the issue", spread falsehood and then "crush dissent with the use of excessive force", he said.

The former IAS officer also contested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that there were no detention centres in the country, saying he had been to several such centres where Muslims were also languishing.

Citing "police brutality" against Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, he alleged that it seemed that the entire state was at "an open war with a segment of its citizens".

Kavita Krishnan, who was part of a fact-finding commission that visited Meerut where people have died during anti-CAA protests, alleged that the police were framing false charges against people to crack down on such protests.

The group of rights organisations, in a statement, asked for an immediate end to "brutal suppression of dissent" and an independent probe into "police atrocities".

"The goal is not just to suppress all dissent against CAA/NRC in Uttar Pradesh, but to send a signal to anyone who may dare to raise a voice against anything," it added.

Bollywood appeals for judicial inquiry

After the press conference, Bollywood actors Swara Bhaskar and Zeeshan Ayyub read out an appeal, urging the courts of the country to take suo motu cognizance of what had ensued in Uttar Pradesh, and called for a judicial inquiry into the loss of lives and limbs and damage to public property.

"Irrespective of one's views on the merits of the law, there is something more fundamental that all of us agree on, in line with India's constitutional values -- the right of citizens to protest peacefully; the duty of the state to respond proportionately, within the framework of law; and the ultimate role of courts in determining guilt and punishment," the appeal signed by Bhasker, Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Konkona Sen, Aparna Sen, Alankrita Shrivastava, Kubbra Sait and Mallika Dua said.

The rights groups also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his publicly announced "doctrine of revenge" against the protesters.

(With inputs from PTI.)