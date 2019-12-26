Citizenship Act: Army chief Bipin Rawat takes a dig at protests, draws twitter flak

New Delhi: In an apparent criticism against the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, India's Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, has said instigating the masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out violence does not amount to leadership.

“It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities,” news agency PTI quoted Rawat, as saying.

He said leaders should lead people in the right directions. “Those who lead people to inappropriate directions are not leaders,” he said.

The unusual political statement has drawn sharp reactions from social media.

Twitter user Thakursahab (@65thakursahab) wrote that 'CoA has no business, commenting on internal protests.'

#BipinRawat is CoA , a post that carries responsibilities & dignity, he has no business, commenting on internal protests.

#CAA_NRCProtests — Thakursahab (@65thakursahab) December 26, 2019

Another user Aditi (@aditi_hbl) urged Rawat to mention arson and violence in Haryana in 2014 and Gujarat and 2002. 'Your speech is incomplete,' she tweeted.

Sir, please mention arson and violence in Haryana in 2014 and Gujarat and 2002, too. Your speech is incomplete. #bipinrawat https://t.co/nUsOs0bu5P — aditi (@aditi_hbl) December 26, 2019

Journalist Nistula Hebbar tweeted: "Someone give the man a party ticket'

Someone give the man a party ticket. 🙄 https://t.co/nmcEOI3X5I — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) December 26, 2019

Not the first time

Rawat has made political statement in the past too. In February 2018, he had said that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) grew faster that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to substantiate his point that plenty of Muslims from Bangladesh had entered the Northeast. Muslims form the backbone of the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

"A planned influx of people from Bangladesh into the Northeast is taking place as part of a proxy warfare by Pakistan with support from China with an aim to keep the area disturbed," he had said.

Hisotrian Ramchandra Guha had criticised Rawat then. "Several serving Generals, and many retired Generals, are appalled by this Chief’s penchant for indiscreet public political commentary," read his tweet.

The Army had downplayed his statement, saying there was nothing political or religious in the talk.