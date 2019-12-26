How to oppose NPR? Arundhati Roy has a suggestion. 'Furnish wrong names'

New Delhi: Acclaimed writer and activist Arundhati Roy has urged people to oppose the National Population Register (NPR) as it will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Furnish wrong names and addresses when the officials visit your houses to update NPR,” she said while addressing a protest gathering against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi University on Wednesday.

“We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR, and ask for your name give them some different name,” she said.

Roy said a lot of subversion is needed to scuttle the programme. “We are not born to face lathis and bullets,” she said.

She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a "lie" at his Ramlila Ground rally in New Delhi on Sunday that his government never said anything about the NRC process and that there are no detention camps in the country.

"He told the lie knowing that it will be caught but still he lied because he has media with him which will not question him."

Alleging that Muslims are being attacked and oppressed by the police in Uttar Pradesh, she claimed, "Attacks are taking place on Muslims in UP. Police are going house to house ransacking and looting."

She said that CAA and NRC were not only against Muslims also against Dalits, tribals and poor people in the country.

