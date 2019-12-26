Photo story | How India saw the annular solar eclipse

The annular solar eclipse was witnessed by scores of people across India on Thursday.
The solar eclipse was clearly visible in Kannur district of Kerala. Photo: Sajeesh P Sankar/Manorama
The last eclipse of the year was well visible to people living in various parts of the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Cloud cover hampered visibility in some regions.
A woman watches the solar eclipse in Malappuram district of Kerala. Photo: Sameer A Hameed
Avid nature enthusiasts keenly followed the eclipse even as experts warned against viewing the natural phenomenon with bare eyes and suggested specific instruments used for this purpose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks towards the sky to catch a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse in New Delhi. Twitter@narendramodi/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that though he could not witness the solar eclipse due to cloud cover in the national capital, he managed to have a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream.
From the skies of Kannur. Photo: Sajeesh P Sankar
Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.
Annular solar eclipse seen over the skies of New Delhi. PTI
A view of the solar eclipse from Kochi in Kerala. Photo: E V Sreekumar
A view of the solar eclipse from Kolkata. Photo: PTI
Various stages of the solar eclipse seen from Kothamangalam in Kerala. Photos: Sajesh Mohan
Various stages of the solar eclipse seen from Peravur in Kerala's Kannur. Photos: Sajeesh P Sankar
The solar eclipse was clearly visible in Kerala's Malappuram. Photo: Sameer A Hameed
People observe Annular solar eclipse in Patna. PTI