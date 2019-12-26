{{head.currentUpdate}}

Photo story | How India saw the annular solar eclipse

Annular solar eclipse
Annular solar eclipse seen over the sky of Patna on Thursday. PTI
The annular solar eclipse was witnessed by scores of people across India on Thursday.

Solar eclipse
The solar eclipse was clearly visible in Kannur district of Kerala. Photo: Sajeesh P Sankar/Manorama

The last eclipse of the year was well visible to people living in various parts of the country including Delhi, Kolkata, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Cloud cover hampered visibility in some regions.

Solar eclipse
A woman watches the solar eclipse in Malappuram district of Kerala. Photo: Sameer A Hameed

Avid nature enthusiasts keenly followed the eclipse even as experts warned against viewing the natural phenomenon with bare eyes and suggested specific instruments used for this purpose.

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks towards the sky to catch a glimpse of the annular solar eclipse in New Delhi. Twitter@narendramodi/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that though he could not witness the solar eclipse due to cloud cover in the national capital, he managed to have a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream.

Solar eclipse
From the skies of Kannur. Photo: Sajeesh P Sankar

Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.

Annular solar eclipse
Annular solar eclipse seen over the skies of New Delhi. PTI
Solar eclipse
A view of the solar eclipse from Kochi in Kerala. Photo: E V Sreekumar
Solar eclipse
A view of the solar eclipse from Kolkata. Photo: PTI
Solar eclipse
Various stages of the solar eclipse seen from Kothamangalam in Kerala. Photos: Sajesh Mohan
Solar eclipse
Various stages of the solar eclipse seen from Peravur in Kerala's Kannur. Photos: Sajeesh P Sankar
Solar eclipse
The solar eclipse was clearly visible in Kerala's Malappuram. Photo: Sameer A Hameed
Solar eclipse
People observe Annular solar eclipse in Patna. PTI
