{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

'130 crore Indians are Hindus': RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat repeats Vijayadashmi message in Hyderabad

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Mohan Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat
SHARE

Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, "irrespective of their religion and culture."

"When RSS calls someone a Hindu, it means those people who consider India as their motherland and love it," he said while addressing an RSS function in Hyderabad.

"Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus."

He said entire society is ours and Sangh aims to build such a united society.

In October this year, Bhagawat had described all Indians as Hindus. "All those Bharatiyas are Hindus," he had said during his annual Vijayadashami speech.

The statement had received wide-spread criticism.

Decrying the statement, social activist Agnivesh said citizenship, not Hinduism, was the “sole common identity” of all Indians.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES