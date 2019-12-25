{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rahul Gandhi sends greeting cards to Congress workers

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi sent out greetings to all the office-bearers and MPs of the party on the eve of Christmas and ahead of new year.

The greeting card has the photo of a dreamcatcher stuck on a stump by the seaside and is personally signed by him.

The cards gave a personal touch to his communication ahead of the party Foundation Day on December 28.

A leader who received the card told IANS on condition of anonymity that this is a "very good gesture from the former president and it is personal".

Gandhi has launched a multi-pronged attack on the Narendra Modi government over the CAA-NRC.

