Mangaluru police firing: Karnataka withdraws Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of victims

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has revoked the decision to distribute Rs 10 lakh to the families of the two persons killed in the police firing in Mangaluru on December 19.

Abdul Jaleel, 49, and Nauseen, 23, were killed due to bullet injuries when police fired at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest march in Bunder area in Mangaluru.

“We have withdrawn the decision to give Rs 10 lakh to the deceased because giving criminals ex gratia is an unpardonable crime," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The government had announced the compensation immediately after the incident.

Yediyurappa held marathon meetings with senior officials of the Dakshina Kannada district before announcing the decision.

Yediyurappa said Mangaluru incident was a conspiracy. “ Rioters tried to barge into the armoury of the police station. I have directed the police to take stringent actions against the rioters. We are not going to spare anybody,” he said.

He said the violence was planned meticulously. “Stones hurled at police were brought in an autorickshaw-trolley,” he said.

On Saturday, the Mangaluru City Police named Jaleel as accused No. 3 and Nauseen as accused No. 8 in the First Information Report (FIR).

As many as 77 persons have been named in the FIR for their involvement in the CAA protests.

