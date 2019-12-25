Anti-CAA protest: Youth will shape the country's future, says Yechury

The countrywide agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens has consolidated the opposition to the BJP-led government at the centre. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaks to Manorama.

The CAA has been passed by Parliament. Why do you object to it?

This is against the Constitution. The Constitution does not define citizenship on the basis of religion. When citizenship is religion-based, it violates the Constitution. The people object to the law because they think this move by the government undermines the Constitution.

So it is not just an anti-Muslim issue?

This is part of a larger political package. This amendment comes close on the heels of the announcement of a countrywide National Citizenship Register. Plans are afoot for the preparation of the National Population Register. NPR is falsely claimed to be a part of the census. The NPR's preparation involves the framing of a set of specific questions. The questioner gives his impression based on the answers given by an interviewee. He could assign a person to the D category, which means “doubtful.” Like the D-voters of Assam. The NRC will be based on that. That is the basis of the apprehension that so many people will be excluded from the list. Most of them could be Muslims. The home minister is harping on “termites” to be thrown out. That adds to the fear. This cannot be reduced an issue faced by Muslims.

We see a repeat of the debates that were held in the Constitution Assembly 70 years ago.

This is part of a larger agitation which is integral to independent India. This is a conflict among three viewpoints raised during the freedom movement. First among them is the Congress viewpoint that only a secular democracy can keep India united given its diversity. It is true. The second viewpoint is leftist. India should be a secular democratic republic but it should not end there. It should move towards socialism. The third viewpoint is contradictory to the other views. That was the argument that the country should be defined on the basis of religion. Mohammed Ali Jinna's Muslim League and the RSS wanted such a nation.

Unfortunately, an Islamic nation was created. The Indian freedom movement, however, rejected the idea of a Hindu nation and stood for a secular democratic republic. That was enshrined in our Constitution. The rejection of the claim for a Hindu nation led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The RSS never lost sight of their aim. They wanted to change the secular democracy into a fascistic Hindu nation.

Still the CAA and the NRC were key to the BJP manifesto.

Agreed. But they also promised some other things. 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas.' Aren't they doing the opposite? They might justify their position by saying that the people voted for their communal agenda. I would say the mandate was for other things.

The BJP is able to carry out each of the controversial issues it had to shelve previously.

They are going ahead with a solid communal agenda. The reading down of Article 370, Ayodhya, Citizenship Act, Muthalaq law...a uniform civil code will follow shortly. I never expected anything else from a party led by the RSS. But please don't tell us that they are implementing their election manifesto.

The ruling and opposition fronts have come together to protest in Kerala.

We will work with anyone with an interest to protect the Constitution. Saving the Constitution is an act of supreme patriotism. The BJP-RSS has no qualms in terming any voice of dissent as anti-national and pro-Pakistan. I talk the language of the Indian Constitution, not Pakistan.

The youth is protesting in the streets. The agitation's epicentres as central universities.

The youth of our country has a heritage, that of the freedom movement and the Constitution. It is heartening to see them striving to protect the Constitution. India's future belongs to them. They will shape our future.

Is it like the accumulated frustration of the people finding a vent?

The BJP is abusing power. They are undermining the same Constitution upon which they were sworn in to power. Those kind of people will be objected to. This rage of the people will only intensify. This protest has unified the people of India. The minorities are convinced that they are not isolated. You just have to look at the protesters in the street to realize the diversity of India.