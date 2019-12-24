{{head.currentUpdate}}

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed

Representational image
New Delhi: A massive broke out at a shoe factory in Outer Delhi's Narela industrial area on Tuesday after a cylinder blast, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

"Twenty two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, however, during the bid to douse fire, three fireman got minor injuries," the DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The firemen, after getting first aid were back on duty.
9 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi warehouse

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far and the DFS said that no one was trapped inside the factory.

This is the third major fire mishap being reported from the national capital this month.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi's Kirari area on Monday, killing at least nine people, including three children.

Earlier this month, 44 people were killed in a fire in a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area.

