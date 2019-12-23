Congress, DMK to hold massive protests against CAA today

New Delhi: Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.

Top leaders of the party including its former president Rahul Gandhi and its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the 'satyagrah dharna' till the evening, sources said.

The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Saturday evening, they said.

The leaders initially decided to hold the protest at Rajghat -- a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi -- on Sunday but later postponed it to Monday as permissions for the same were yet to be obtained from the authorities, the sources added.

The Congress is up against the government for using "brute" force against "silent and peaceful" protesters across the country and for "stopping" people from holding demonstrations against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), proposed to be imposed across the country.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance parties also had last week announced that they will take out a mega rally at Chennai on Monday against CAA.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, a good number of students of Pondicherry University are expected to boycott the convocation, to be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind.

At an all-party meeting, chaired by DMK chief M K Stalin on December 18, it was resolved that the CAA must be revoked and on December 23 a rally would be organised to demand its revocation.

Earlier Stalin had wondered why Muslims were not considered as refugees and Sri Lanka not categorised as a neighbouring country under the CAA.

Speaking about the boycott of Puducherry University convocation, a student told IANS, "The student's council had given a call to boycott the function."

Some toppers might decline to receive medals from the President's hands and might take it from the tray, said another student. Some university toppers had decided to boycott the function, he added.

Earlier the students' council said, in the light of ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it had decided to boycott the function.

It also urged students to boycott the event as a gesture of solidarity with protesting students and as an act of registering dissent against the unconstitutional legislations.