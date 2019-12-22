Weekend reads: 10 analytical pieces supporting and opposing the Citizenship Act

These 10 curated stories from different media outlets present both sides of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

1. Nakli Indians: The National Register of Citizens will determine who is a bona fide desi and who isn’t, writes Jug Suraiya in The Times of India.

2. CAA fallout: How to address campus protests and mollify a miffed Bangladesh, R Jagannathan writes in Swarajya.

3. A misinformation campaign is underway to make Muslims fearful of CAA, writes Republic TV host Pradip Bhandari in The Indian Express.

4. As the truth behind violent protests against CAA unravels, India won’t be fooled anymore, writes Venu Gopal Narayanan in Swarajya.

5.Will NRC only target Muslims? A government clarification directly contradicts Amit Shah, writes Shoaib Daniyal in Scroll.in.

6. Implementation of nation-wide NRC will put India in a state of conflict. Govt must step back, Najeeb Jung writes in The Indian Express.

7. BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal, Rajdeep Sardesai writes in Hindustan Times.

8. Citizenship Act protests: Why sweeping bans on public meetings in entire states are illegal, Sruthi Sagar Yamunan writes in Scroll.in.

9. Are fears over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act misplaced? asks G Sampath in a comment peice in The Hindu.

10. Time to defend India’s secularism, writes Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in The Hindu.