Modi, Shah 'destroyed' future of country's youth: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have "destroyed" the future of the country's youth and are "hiding behind hate" to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.

Gandhi said they can only be defeated by responding with love towards every Indian.

His attack came as Modi, at a rally in Delhi, hit out at rival parties, accusing them of trying to spread falsehood over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens by inciting minorities and poor.

"Dear Youth of India,Modi & Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate.

"We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Opposition was "inciting" people, and alleged that an environment of fear and uncertainty has been created by Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NRC will be implemented after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The home minister's statement in both the houses (on implementing NRC post CAA) has created an environment of fear and uncertainty. The government is responsible for that," said senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma.

At a time protests continue across the country against the CAA and the NRC, Sharma said the PM should provide a healing touch and if he is "sensitive and serious", he should call a meeting of the chief ministers of all states at the National Integration Council (NIC) to discuss this matter.



(With PTI inputs)