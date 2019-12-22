Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused his rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law, and asserted that his government's schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan here, he said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.

A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people's rights, the prime minister said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work.

Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumours.

Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.

At least 21 people have died during clashes with police as thousands of people came out on the streets in towns and cities across the country to protest, marking the biggest challenge to Modi's leadership since he first swept to power in 2014.

More than 1,500 protesters have been arrested across India in the past 10 days, additionally, some 4,000 people have been detained and then released, the officials said.

Amid the raging anti-CAA protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chose to start his speech with an unusual chant, "Vividhta me ekta, Bharat ke visheshta" (Unity in diversity is India's speciality).

But soon he focussed back on what he was there for in the first place - the Delhi Assembly election. Stressing on the government's decision to regularise illegal colonies, Modi said, "Now you have full rights to your house... Full rights."

He claimed a substantial segment of Delhi had to withstand "political commitments made of lies". He reiterated it was the BJP which brought a "permanent solution".

As he said, "Aisa Nahi chalega, na mai chalne dunga" (This can't go on. Neither will I let it continue)," the huge crowd broke into applause.

The BJP on Sunday drummed up the fact the Centre's decision to regularise 1,731 illegal colonies have helped 40 lakh people living in Delhi, just ahead of the Delhi election early next year.

At its massive rally at Ramlila ground that was attended by thousands, the primary target was Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP government. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar - all had one target.

"You have to decide which government you want. Ayushman Bharat is implemented everywhere in India apart from Bengal and Delhi. It's decision time on whether you want free medical treatment or not," asserted Javadekar.

Amid fluttering BJP flags, beating of drums and excited attendees, Modi was the unmistakable crowdpuller. Many of the BJP supporters were seen dancing to tunes that were dedicated to the Prime Minister.

Needless to say, BJP put its best bet forward and hopes to use Modi's charisma to win the Delhi election, as it was decimated by AAP in the last polls.