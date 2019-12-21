Citizenship Act: Protests rage across India, death toll climbs to 11 in UP

Ten days after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Rajya Sabha, protests across the country show no signs of easing. The death toll in Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 11 after police allegedly fired at protesters here.

The internet services have been suspended in 21 districts of UP following the violent protests here on Friday. All educational institutions in the state will remain closed.

In Madhya Pradesh, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 50 districts. Section 144 of CrPC, which restricts four or more people from gathering at a place has become a status quo in many others states as well including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi.

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

People belonging to Kerala are restricted from entering Karnataka following the arrest of Kerala journalists in Mangaluru on Friday. A Karnataka Minister had also held the neighbouring state for harbouring violence in the state when two people were killed in a protest in Mangaluru two days ago.

In Bihar, the RJD will hold a bandh to protest against the 'unconstitutional nature' of the act.

In Delhi, police released the nine minors taken into custody on Friday along with 33 others for holding protests. Meanwhile, the elusive Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into custody in the wee hours of Saturday.