Binoy Viswam detained in Mangaluru, Karnataka restricts vehicles from Kerala

Kasaragod: Binoy Viswam, CPI's Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, has been detained by the Karnataka Police for taking part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru. He took part in a demonstration before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of the City Corporation office, violating prohibitory orders, on Saturday.

The police have also taken CPI's Karnataka state secretary and 10 party workers into custody.

They have been moved to the Barke police station.

Binoy Viswam alleged that the police used force while detaining him.

Border curbs

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police continued to impose restrictions along the state border to prevent the entry of vehicles from Kerala.

Cars and two-wheelers are allowed to pass through after strict checks. Big cargo vehicles are being stopped at Thalappady in Kasaragod on the Kerala side.

Buses from Kerala are also curtailing services at the border. However, there is no restriction on the movement of vehicles from Karnataka to Kerala.

Security restrictions were imposed after two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru on Thursday. On Friday, the police had detained a Malayali media group that had arrived in Mangaluru for reporting.

Curfew has been clamped and internet suspended in Uduppi and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.

Situation in Mangaluru was said to be calm on Saturday.