The demonstrations against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 which was passed last week, continued across the country on Friday despite the killings, detention and internet ban. On Thursday, three persons were killed- two in Mangaluru and one in Lucknow- during a police firing at the protestors.

Section 144 of CrPC which restricts four or more people from gathering at a place has been imposed in several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh among others.

Meanwhile, several journalists including those from Kerala were arrested by the police in Mangaluru on Friday. The police also destroyed the vehicle of media outlet based in Kerala.

Among the prominent personalities including historian Ramachandra Guha, Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat, Nilotpal Basu, D Raja and student leader Umar Khalid were also detained for defying the prohibitory orders imposed in their respective regions.

The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

UP

Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till December 21 noon, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order. Section 144 has been in place in the entire state for several days now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government will avenge the destruction of public assets during the protests over the amended citizenship law by seizing and auctioning off the property of those involved in the violence.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has also suspended mobile Internet services in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night for the next 48 hours after two persons were killed in police firing during violent protests in Mangaluru against the controversial citizenship law. A curfew has been imposed here till Sunday.

All the KSRTC services in Dakshina Kannada districts have been stopped.

Kerala

Following the tense situation in Karnataka, alert has been issued in the neighbouring state of Kerala. The state's DGP Loknath Behera has advised the northern districts of Kerala--Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Palakkad--to stay vigilant.

Madhya Pradesh

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in 44 places in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Assam

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh has been relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am on Thursday but mobile internet services remained suspended. The curfew imposed in Guwahati on December 11 was lifted on Tuesday following improvement in law and order.

Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to promulgate the inner line permit in the mountainous state to keep it out of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act's purview.

(With inputs from PTI.)