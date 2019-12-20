Karnataka home minister blames 'people from Kerala' for Mangaluru violence

New Delhi: People from neighbouring Kerala indulged in violence in Mangaluru during protests against the amended citizenship law, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Thursday.

Two persons died due to bullet injuries when police fired at anti-Citizenship Act protesters in the coastal Karanataka city of Mangaluru. The deceased have been identified as Nausheen, 28, and Jaleel Kandak, 45.

Many protesters, including former mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation K Ashraf, were injured in the police lathi charge.

Bommai warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence and spreading rumours.

"People who had come from Kerala to participate in the protest also tried to set fire to a police station in Mangaluru and damaged public property. To control the mob, police had to use force," Bommai told reporters here.

The protest march was held peacefully in most parts of Karnataka but there was violence in Mangaluru. Some of the people came from Kerala and they misled students and instigated violence, he alleged.

The home minister also said the state government will take action against anti-social elements.

The Karnataka government suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada district after reports of violence.

Hospitals have been asked not to divulge details of the injured to the media or public. Curfew has been imposed in five police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Karnataka RTC bus stopped at Kozhikode

As violent protests claimed the life of two people in Manguluru, a bus belonging to the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation was stopped by protesters in Kozhikode district in Kerala.

The bus going from Kozhikode to Bengaluru was stopped by DYFI and Campus Front activists.