CAA protests across India: Hundreds detained, internet cut-off and flights cancelled

New Delhi: Protests have been raging across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with the police detaining hundreds of persons in different parts of the country.

Among the prominent personalities arrested are historian Ramachandra Guha, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat, Nilotpal Basu, CPI leader D Raja and student leader Umar Khalid. While Guha was detained in Bengaluru, all others were detained in New Delhi.

Currently, the prohibitory orders banning the gathering of four or more persons have been imposed in parts of Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Hyderabad among others. The Home Ministry summoned a meeting Thursday evening to review the security situation in the state.

Here are the major developments of the day:

DELHI

Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Delhi and internet services were suspended following the demonstrations in the city.

•IndiGo cancels 19 flights in Delhi

Indigo Airlines had to cancel 19 flights in Delhi due to its crew getting stuck at traffic jams caused by the anti-CAA protests in the capital city. According to the Delhi International Airport Limited 16 flights have been delayed.

Vistara, Air Asia and Indigo have also offered to waive cancellation fee as well as rescheduling fee for all flights to and from Delhi.

Red Fort area in Delhi. Photo: PTI

•Leaders, students detained; internet suspended

Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, were among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House - the sites of the two demonstrations in Delhi.

In the area around the Red Fort, scores of protestors were dragged into buses by police in a bid to clear the area where Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed.

"I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way," Yadav tweeted.

We are still detained at police station for >5 hours, only for trying to go for a peaceful protest. What is the charge against us? Seems govt & police have no idea of how to deal with such a mass of protestors & detainees — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 19, 2019

"How many people will your jails hold? As Gandhiji said, once people lose the fear of being detained, they are free. Then the oppressors have lost. That is what is happening with the CAA protests," tweeted activist Prashant Bhushan.

As they were not allowed to proceed to venue of the protests, small demonstrations were held in several areas including Rajghat, Shantivan, Daryaganj and the area near Inter State Bus Terminal in Kashmiri Gate.

The Delhi Police has urged protestors to go to the designated place for their protest.

"If you are acting like the British Government then we will act like Bhagat Singh," says a protestor at Red Fort in Delhi. #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/bE2MSjQ6mt — The Wire (@thewire_in) December 19, 2019

"We urge people to not listen to any rumours. Section 144 has already been imposed in the area. Please cooperate with the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Meanwhile, Kerala's CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stated his indignation at the arrest of the party's leaders and tweeted that 'denial of permission and prisons will not silence us'.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, PB members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, and CPI General Secretary D Raja have been arrested by Delhi Police under Amit Shah. Mr. Shah should know that the denial of permission and prisons will not silence us. #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/D7AXgY6Rq1 — KodiyeriBalakrishnan (@b_kodiyeri) December 19, 2019

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and Tamil actor Kamal Haasan also lashed out at the police action against historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, and expressed "concern" over their safety.

In a tweet, Haasan said he was applauding with "glee the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagaraha by arresting" Guha and Yadav.

•Internet suspended

Internet, voice and messaging services by Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said the company had complied with a government directive in this regard.

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.

Ironically, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme on Thursday. He said it was paradoxical that internet services were shut by authorities on this day due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the city.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder Chairman, Bharti Airtel, on internet services halted in some parts of Delhi : We are bound by the order of the government. We are following their order. pic.twitter.com/Q7Qtd6u97H — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

•Delhi Metro: Rajiv Chowk, 18 other stations closed

To dissuade people from participating in protests against the Citizenship Act protests, the central government closed entry and exit gates of 19 stations on Thursday including the busy Rajiv Chowk for commuters.

"My Dad thinks i'm studying history. He doesn't know that i'm busy making one."



This has to be one of the best image of these protests. Reminds me of the protest pics in USA against the Vietman war.



Via : @kapsology pic.twitter.com/oFFYMu5dwB — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 19, 2019

Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession.

Other closed stations included: Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available there for passengers. Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vasant Vihar have also been shut.

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy has joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar.



She had earlier issued a statement saying, "This time you will not stop us."#IndiaAgainstCAAhttps://t.co/UoOqIiPgu8 pic.twitter.com/A9O68KeOwC — The Wire (@thewire_in) December 19, 2019

•Delhi HC declines protection to students

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the CAA.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel however, declined interim protection to students from coercive action including arrest.

Lawyers chanted "shame shame" after the high court declined students interim protection.

The court's decision came while hearing six petitions seeking medical treatment and compensation for injured students in the protests against CAA over the past few days.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board to a Jamia student who suffered an eye injury during the protests.

Minhajuddin was injured on Sunday when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent.

Another hero, because he does the job the media's supposed to do. Ravish at Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/w7JtnZx8Kc — Nilanjana Roy (@nilanjanaroy) December 19, 2019

UTTAR PRADESH

Violent protests broke out in Lucknow against the new citizenship law on Thursday afternoon when a mob pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post.

DGP O.P Singh said police had to fire tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area.

About 20 people have been taken into custody.

Tension was palpable in some other areas, especially the Muslim-dominated Old City areas, and police officials were having a tough time maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained when he was leading a protest in the busy Parivartan Chowk, near the District Magistrate's office.

Internet services were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal after a public bus was set ablaze and another damaged as protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, District Magistrate Avinash K Singh said.

•AMU's silent protest

Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held silent march opposing the act on Thursday, days after the institute witnessed police crackdown against its students who were agitating against the new legislation.

"We want to convey to the people of India that our struggle against the Citizens (Amendment) Act will continue peacefully within the democratic framework of the system," AMU Teachers Association secretary, Professor Najmul Islam said.

KARNATAKA

Protests were held at several places of the State, including Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru and Ballary where police detained demonstrators who violated prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law.

Ramachandra Guha being detained by police in Bengaluru. Photo: Twitter | Prajwal Manipal

•Historian Guha among those detained

Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained on Thursday during a protest against Citizenship Act in Bengaluru while participating in a protest at the Town Hall.

Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police was not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

Responding to Guha's arrest Mamata tweeted:

"This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India's most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on #CAB #NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained."

Chairperson and Managing Director of biopharmaceuticals enterprise Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed shock over the police action.

Mr. Yediyurappa @BSYBJP,



What will you do when your own MLAs protest against you after cabinet expansion, if at all the expansion is happening?



Will you impose Sec 144 even then?



Sec 144 is not a solution against rightful protestors.#RevokeSec144#CAAProtest — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 19, 2019

•Siddaramaiah hits out

Hitting out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for his government's decision to clamp down on protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked him not to be "undemocratic".

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader told the Chief Minister that he was being used as a pawn to fulfill the agenda of RSS, and called on him to strengthen the forces that fight against fascism.

WEST BENGAL

•Internet resumed in Howrah

The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said.

A review was conducted in those areas which found that the situation had improved there and internet services could be resumed, the official said.

The decision of restoring internet services fully in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur districts and Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions of North 24 Parganas district will be taken afterwards

MAHARASHTRA

Shiv Sena stays away from protests

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra government, is not part of a front formed by various organisations to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

When Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad was asked why the Shiv Sena was not part of the front, called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', he said the protest was organised by NGOs and not his party.

"The Congress, NCP and other parties were invited by citizens' groups for the protest. If the Congress had organised it, we would have invited all partners of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (comprising the Sena, Congress and NCP)," Gaikwad said.

Bombay is a sea of humanity right now. SO PROUD OF YOU pic.twitter.com/dL92Id13Kh — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 19, 2019

JAMMU & KASHMIR

•CPI(M) stages protest in J&K

Dozens of CPI(M) activists on Thursday staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here, shouting slogans for immediate revocation of the "discriminatory and undemocratic law".

Senior CPI(M) leader and four-time legislator from south Kashmir's Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, who was supposed to join the protest, was prevented by police and virtually put under house arrest at his residence in Jammu, Regional Secretary of CPI(M) Sham Parsad Kesar said.

ASSAM

•HC orders restoration of mobile internet

The Gauhati High Court directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm on Thursday.

A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.

Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended on the evening of December 11, following incidents of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.

•BJP MLAs meet CM

A group of BJP legislators called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday and urged him to intervene immediately to allay fear and doubts among people regarding the amended Citizenship Act.

Around 14 BJP MLAs pointed out to Sonowal that they are facing the ire of the people due to the citizenship law, BJP's Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika told reporters after the meeting at the chief minister's residence.

He said there is "mistrust in the BJP and their leaders" due to the law and it must be cleared at the earliest.

MEGHALAYA

•Resolution seeking ILP in Meghalaya to be tabled in Assembly

A resolution seeking implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya will be tabled in the state Assembly during its special session on Thursday, officials said.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in and around the Assembly premises in Rilbong area of the hill town to prevent any untoward incident during the session, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

The curfew imposed in Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits in the town has been relaxed for 14 hours from 6 am on Thursday, she said. Mobile internet and mass messaging services will remain suspended till the state Home department reviews the situation, Nongbri said.

RAJASTHAN

•Repeal the act: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the central government should repeal the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it has "shaken the entire country".

"I believe that no one should be proud and the government should decide to repeal it. CAA has shaken the entire country. Students in various colleges and universities have come in protest, people are taking to the streets," he told reporters.

KERALA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the police action on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“It is the union government's fallacy that democratic protests can be thwarted by detaining people and political leaders. The National Democratic Alliance government has been using brute force - that was not used even during the emergency - to quell protests. The government has denied permission to Left parties and students of Jamia Milia Islamia to hold protests. The government has been detaining protesters everywhere. The internet and mobile phone services have been disrupted in the national capital,” he wrote.

•DYFI protests in front of Raj Bhavan

Hundreds of activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan here, the official residence of the Governor, after senior Left leaders were detained during an anti-Citizenship Act protest in Delhi.

Raising slogans against the Centre, some of the protesters tried to jump the barricade, placed in front of the Raj Bhavan, and entered the high security area.

Police had to use water canon many times to disperse them but the activists squatted on the road and continued the protest.

#Malayalam sloganeering in front of the Indian Embassy, London. The agitators are protesting against the controversial #CAA_NRC #CAAProtest #KeralaLeads pic.twitter.com/TkmPpEsHxc — Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) December 19, 2019

GOVT SHOWS NO SIGN OF BACKING

•Home Ministry calls for meeting, to review security situation

The Home Ministry will review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting. The prevailing situation of the country will be reviewed by the Home Ministry.

•We brought CAA, will also bring NRC: BJP working president

The rise in protests have done nothing to ease the government's stand in the matter. While Amit Shah categorically stated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was here to stay, his party leaders asserted the opinion across India.

Amid protests against the amended citizenship law, a defiant J P Nadda, the working president of BJP, on Thursday said that after bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP-led NDA government will now bring a nation-wide National Register of Citizens.

Nadda made these remarks here after meeting Sikh refugees from Afghanistan, who came to "thank" Nadda for bringing the CAA, Nadda asserted, "We have not only brought Citizenship Amendment Act, we will also bring (nationwide) NRC."

He said BJP's rivals are protesting for vote bank politics while ignoring the plight of minorities of three neighbouring countries living in India.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Wednesday that he would implement the act 100 per cent in his state. The statement comes amidst declaration by West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh state goverments that they will not implement the act.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged the people of the state "not to fall prey" to the "misleading campaigns".

"The central government has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act. I would like to assure all of you that no Hindu, Muslim or Christian in Goa should be worried about it. Do not fall prey to the misleading campaigns against the Act," he said.

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said on Thursday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country and they need not fear as it does not pose any danger to their citizenship.

He said the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their grievances so that the fear and myths shrouding to the new law are cleared.

(With inputs from PTI.)