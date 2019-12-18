Section 144 to be imposed in Karnataka, CM vouches to enact CAA 100%

Bengaluru: Section 144 has been imposed in the parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru ahead of the large scale protests planned here on Thursday.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) of 1973 authorises the Executive Magistrate of any state or territory to issue an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area. According to the law, every member of such 'unlawful assembly' can be booked for engaging in rioting.

The imposition of the ban comes amidst Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa declaration that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Hundred per cent we will implement," he told reporters at Hubballi in north Karnataka in response to a question regarding the implementation of the CAA.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on Tuesday that for "political reasons" several state governments have taken divergent views on the CAA's implementation, "but taking the constitutional position Karnataka will implement it."

"The bill to this effect has been passed by Parliament, President has given his assent, it is law now for the whole country, so it is applicable to Karnataka also," Bommai said.

The Home minister expressed confidence that there will be no violence in "peace-loving" Karnataka, where police have taken precautionary measures.

Chief ministers of several states like West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have said they will not implement the law.

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the citizenship (amendment) bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The act says refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

(With inputs from PTI.)