Dousing the fire started by CAA is your job, Mamata tells Amit Shah

Kolkata/Guwahati/Shillong: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC.

"I urge Amit Shah to ensure that the country does not burn. Your job is to douse the fire," she said after leading a protest march against the amended citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.

The chief minister also appealed to Shah to take care of the country and "control" BJP cadres.

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, she said the BJP government has brought "satyanaash" (disaster) for everyone in the country.

"They want to turn the entire country into a detention centre. But we will not let that happen," she said, reiterating that she won't allow the implementation of the citizenship law and the NRC in West Bengal

TMC supremo Banerjee, along with her party colleagues, began a protest march from Howrah Maidan which will culminate at Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata.

"We will never allow NRC and the amended Citizenship Act in Bengal. No one will be asked to leave the state. We believe in the coexistence of all religions, castes and creed. All of us are citizens of this country, no one can take that away from us," she said before commencing the march.

She has already held two protest marches in north and south Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

East is peaceful

West Bengal was peaceful on Wednesday with no fresh incident of violence over the new citizenship law reported so far on Wednesday, while Assam also remained calm.

A senior police officer and two other personnel were injured when a group of agitators hurled crude bombs at them in Sankrail area of Howrah district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.

Howrah City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured in both his legs after he was hit by splinters but was discharged from hospital after medical aid.

Police has stepped up vigil across the state and as many as 354 protesters were arrested for violence.

Normalcy returns to Guwahati

Normalcy returned to Guwahati, while the curfew in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 am.

The curfew imposed in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast, on December 11 in the wake of protests against the citizenship law was lifted on Tuesday following improvement in the situation.

No fresh incidents of violence have been reported so far in the state.

Business establishments and banks were open and vehicles plied normally. Schools and colleges were, however, closed. Mobile internet services remain suspended.

Flight operations and railway services had resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday, while flights to and from Dibrugarh airport were also operating as per schedule, officials said.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) will hold the third and final 'Mass Satyagraha' against the law in Guwahati.

Curfew relaxed in Shillong

Curfew was relaxed for 14 hours in Meghalaya capital Shillong but the ban on mobile internet services is still in force, officials said.

Curfew was relaxed from 6 am in areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said.

Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 8 pm till further orders.

Banks, markets and shops were open and vehicles were plying normally.

Citizenship law protesters will hold a prayer meeting at Students Field in Shillong later in the day.

(With inputs from PTI)

