New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review plea filed by Akshay Kumar Singh - one of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case - against its 2017 judgement upholding his death penalty.

The apex court had ordered the execution of all the four convicts in the case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said there are no ground to review the 2017 verdict and the contentions raised by convict Akshay Kumar Singh were already considered by the top court in the main judgement.

The bench also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, said that review petition is not "re-hearing of appeal over and over again" and the top court had already considered the mitigating and aggravating circumstances while upholding the death penalty to the convict in the 2017 verdict.

The apex court said that it found "no error" on the face of the main judgement requiring any review.

As soon as the bench pronounced the verdict, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file mercy petition before the President.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench that one week time is prescribed under the law for filing the mercy petition.

"We are not expressing our view in this regard. If as per the law any time is available to the petitioner, it is for the petitioner to avail the remedy of filing mercy petition within that stipulated time," the bench said.

While pronouncing the judgement, the bench said the convict has again sought to assail the prosecution case and the findings of courts on it and this cannot be permitted.

The bench said that the grounds raised by Akshay were almost identical to the grounds taken by the other three convicts in the case whose review pleas were rejected by the top court last year.

Regarding Singh's submission about the alleged flaws in the investigation, the bench said, "All these things have already been well considered by the trial court, High Court and the Supreme Court."

The convict had questioned the woman's dying declaration and pleaded for mercy as the "pressure to implicate him had been overlooked" and there had been inefficiency to catch the "real perpetrators".

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, had told the bench also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, that there are certain crimes where "humanity cries" and this is one of them.

"There are certain crimes where God would feel ashamed in not saving the child (victim) and in creating such a monster. The death penalty does not deserve to be set aside for such crimes," Mehta said.

He also said that convicts in the Nirbhaya case are making concerted efforts to "delay the inevitable" and the law must take its own course as soon as possible.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for the convict, had told the court that the age of citizens in Delhi-NCR is reducing due to air and water pollution and there was no need to award death penalty to the convict.

All four convicts are currently in Tihar jail.

Nirbhaya's mother, DCW chief welcome verdict

Following the judgement, Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision.

"I am very happy with this. We have a hearing in Patiala House court regarding the issuance of death warrant to the accused and we hope it will be in our favour," she told mediapersons here.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review plea.

"After 7 years, the time is nearing for justice to be done with Nirbhaya. The review petition of the rapist has been rejected from the Supreme Court. Hope now Patiala House Court will immediately issue the death warrant of all the four killers! Those four murderers should be hanged immediately!" she posted on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)